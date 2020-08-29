Two arrested after drugs warrant in Claiborne County

NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were arrested on drug charges after the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a home in New Tazewell on Wednesday.

Investigators said they searched a home on First Avenue August 26 as a result of a “lengthy” drugs-related investigation. The sheriff’s office said they found meth, marijuana, illegal prescription drugs and currency at the residence.

Kevin DeWayne Lawson, 37, was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance for resale, possession of a schedule V controlled substance for resale, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nancy Elizabeth Brown, 52, was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance for resale, possession of a schedule V controlled substance for resale, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

