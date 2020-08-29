UT football program resumes practice after cancelling due to COVID-19 concerns
The University of Tennessee football program resumed practice Saturday after cancelling Friday’s practice due to COVID-19 cases on the team.
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt announced the cancellation during a press conference Friday, saying “a few” members of the team had tested positive for the virus after all team members were reportedly tested that morning.
