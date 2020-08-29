UT students shift away from communal college living

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The latest news UT students are catching wind of is a new COVID-19 cluster at the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority house, according to Chancellor Donde Plowman. Two positive cases were confirmed at the on-campus building.

“This cluster is because the county has identified it because of their living arrangements, they share a kitchen, they share a bathroom,” Plowman said.

Everyone who lives there is said to be getting tested and would either go into isolation or quarantine. The Knox County Board of Health has said this would be expected when students share bathrooms and live so close together.

Something many freshmen, like Elizabeth Nemels, said they aren’t as worried about. “I live in a private dorm, which makes me a lot less nervous, about COVID this year. It’s less contact. It’s just one other person,” Nemels said.

Plowman and other school leaders are still talking about ways to help as active cases crept up to 150 as of Aug. 27th. They’ve encouraged all Vols to specifically get tested at the Student Health Center.

“Our tests come back probably faster than anyone else in the community, and it speeds it up for anyone who is a close contact,” Plowman said.

Additionally, the university has said it plans to test raw sewage from dorms for traces of COVID-19.

WVLT News reached out to the school to learn if this plan is underway but haven’t heard back.

