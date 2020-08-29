Advertisement

UT students shift away from communal college living

The latest news UT students are catching wind of is a new COVID-19 cluster at the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority house, according to Chancellor Donde Plowman. Two positive cases were confirmed at the on-campus building.
By Lauren Meyers and Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The latest news UT students are catching wind of is a new COVID-19 cluster at the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority house, according to Chancellor Donde Plowman. Two positive cases were confirmed at the on-campus building.

“This cluster is because the county has identified it because of their living arrangements, they share a kitchen, they share a bathroom,” Plowman said.

Everyone who lives there is said to be getting tested and would either go into isolation or quarantine. The Knox County Board of Health has said this would be expected when students share bathrooms and live so close together.

Something many freshmen, like Elizabeth Nemels, said they aren’t as worried about. “I live in a private dorm, which makes me a lot less nervous, about COVID this year. It’s less contact. It’s just one other person,” Nemels said.

Plowman and other school leaders are still talking about ways to help as active cases crept up to 150 as of Aug. 27th. They’ve encouraged all Vols to specifically get tested at the Student Health Center.

“Our tests come back probably faster than anyone else in the community, and it speeds it up for anyone who is a close contact,” Plowman said.

Additionally, the university has said it plans to test raw sewage from dorms for traces of COVID-19.

WVLT News reached out to the school to learn if this plan is underway but haven’t heard back.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT

Rain moves east

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
Sunday is a partly cloudy day with an isolated shower possible in the mountains.

News

Central takes down Fulton

Updated: 6 hours ago

Forecast

Downpours, gusts early morning

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
The remnants of Hurricane Laura are spinning through the region, rolling through with heavy rain and gusty winds.

News

Battle of the Bridge: Loudon Co. heads to Lenoir City

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Two rivals go head-to-head Friday night in Loudon County.

Latest News

News

Game of the Week: Central takes down Fulton

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Despite weather and a pandemic, the Battle of Broadway is on tonight at Central High School.

News

Varsity All Access: Scores and highlights from Week Two of high school season

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Despite weather delays around East Tennessee, high school football kicked off for dozens of teams in its second week of the season.

News

Man arrested in Tennessee after allegedly shooting father in Kentucky

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Kentucky police responded to a call Friday morning about an altercation between a father and son.

News

Tennessee teens accused in rash of armed robberies

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Three teenagers are accused in three armed robberies that occurred in Nashville Wednesday night.

News

Princess Diana statue to be installed on her birthday

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A statue of the late Princess Diana, commissioned by her sons Prince William and Prince Harry, will be installed on July 1, 2021 on what would have been her 60th birthday.

News

Jefferson City Fire Department awarded grant

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Jefferson City Fire Department announced Friday that they were awarded a 2019 grant in the amount of $189,000.