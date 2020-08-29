Advertisement

Varsity All Access: Scores and highlights from Week Two of high school season

Despite weather delays around East Tennessee, high school football kicked off for dozens of teams in its second week of the season.
Varsity all access
Varsity all access(WVLT)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Despite weather delays around East Tennessee, high school football kicked off for dozens of teams in its second week of the season.

Here’s a breakdown of scores from around East Tennessee:

Tellico Plains 13, McMinn Central 0

CAK 45, Clinton 15

Grace Christian 15, South-Doyle 0

Central 21, Fulton 9

McCallie 55, Webb 0

Powell 31, Anderson Co. 29

Loudon 44, Lenoir City 10

Alcoa 55, Austin-East 0

Oakdale 18, Jellico 8

Meigs County 38, Greenback 0

Sullivan South 35, Cherokee 0

McMinn County 55, Sequoyah 0

Wartburg 36, Harriman 22

King’s Academy 39, Gatlinburg-Pittman 13

South Greene 49, Lakeway Christian Academy 12

Pigeon Forge 19, Grainger 12

Cocke County 41, Northview Academy 8

Gibbs 49, Seymour 25

Sweetwater 34, Rockwood 13

Rhea County 49, Jefferson County 24

William Blount 40, Oliver Springs 6

Daniel Boone 35, Greeneville 34

Claiborne County 41, Union 6

Sevier County 21, Heritage 14

Cleveland 38, Hardin Valley 12

Carter 24, Campbell County 13

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT

Rain moves east

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
Sunday is a partly cloudy day with an isolated shower possible in the mountains.

News

Central takes down Fulton

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

UT students shift away from communal college living

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers and Gwendolyn Ducre
The latest news UT students is catching wind of is a new COVID-19 cluster at the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority house, according to Chancellor Donde Plowman. Two positive cases were confirmed at the on-campus building.

Forecast

Downpours, gusts early morning

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
The remnants of Hurricane Laura are spinning through the region, rolling through with heavy rain and gusty winds.

News

Battle of the Bridge: Loudon Co. heads to Lenoir City

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Two rivals go head-to-head Friday night in Loudon County.

Latest News

News

Game of the Week: Central takes down Fulton

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Despite weather and a pandemic, the Battle of Broadway is on tonight at Central High School.

News

Man arrested in Tennessee after allegedly shooting father in Kentucky

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Kentucky police responded to a call Friday morning about an altercation between a father and son.

News

Tennessee teens accused in rash of armed robberies

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Three teenagers are accused in three armed robberies that occurred in Nashville Wednesday night.

News

Princess Diana statue to be installed on her birthday

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A statue of the late Princess Diana, commissioned by her sons Prince William and Prince Harry, will be installed on July 1, 2021 on what would have been her 60th birthday.

News

Jefferson City Fire Department awarded grant

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Jefferson City Fire Department announced Friday that they were awarded a 2019 grant in the amount of $189,000.