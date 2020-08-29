Varsity All Access: Scores and highlights from Week Two of high school season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Despite weather delays around East Tennessee, high school football kicked off for dozens of teams in its second week of the season.

Here’s a breakdown of scores from around East Tennessee:

Tellico Plains 13, McMinn Central 0

CAK 45, Clinton 15

Grace Christian 15, South-Doyle 0

Central 21, Fulton 9

McCallie 55, Webb 0

Powell 31, Anderson Co. 29

Loudon 44, Lenoir City 10

Alcoa 55, Austin-East 0

Oakdale 18, Jellico 8

Meigs County 38, Greenback 0

Sullivan South 35, Cherokee 0

McMinn County 55, Sequoyah 0

Wartburg 36, Harriman 22

King’s Academy 39, Gatlinburg-Pittman 13

South Greene 49, Lakeway Christian Academy 12

Pigeon Forge 19, Grainger 12

Cocke County 41, Northview Academy 8

Gibbs 49, Seymour 25

Sweetwater 34, Rockwood 13

Rhea County 49, Jefferson County 24

William Blount 40, Oliver Springs 6

Daniel Boone 35, Greeneville 34

Claiborne County 41, Union 6

Sevier County 21, Heritage 14

Cleveland 38, Hardin Valley 12

Carter 24, Campbell County 13

