Varsity All Access: Scores and highlights from Week Two of high school season
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Despite weather delays around East Tennessee, high school football kicked off for dozens of teams in its second week of the season.
Here’s a breakdown of scores from around East Tennessee:
Tellico Plains 13, McMinn Central 0
CAK 45, Clinton 15
Grace Christian 15, South-Doyle 0
McCallie 55, Webb 0
Powell 31, Anderson Co. 29
Oakdale 18, Jellico 8
Meigs County 38, Greenback 0
Sullivan South 35, Cherokee 0
McMinn County 55, Sequoyah 0
Wartburg 36, Harriman 22
King’s Academy 39, Gatlinburg-Pittman 13
South Greene 49, Lakeway Christian Academy 12
Pigeon Forge 19, Grainger 12
Cocke County 41, Northview Academy 8
Gibbs 49, Seymour 25
Sweetwater 34, Rockwood 13
Rhea County 49, Jefferson County 24
William Blount 40, Oliver Springs 6
Daniel Boone 35, Greeneville 34
Claiborne County 41, Union 6
Sevier County 21, Heritage 14
Cleveland 38, Hardin Valley 12
Carter 24, Campbell County 13
