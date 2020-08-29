Virtual race lets you help Ainsley’s Angels

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - You might not be able to run a 5K the way you’re used to, but that doesn’t mean you can’t do it in a creative way that helps others.

This year Ainsley’s Angels of Tennessee is hosting a virtual fundraiser, the Rollin’ on Rocky Top Race.

Miss running 5k’s? Have you participated in a virtual 5k? Here’s your chance! Sign up to run in our Rollin’ on Rocky... Posted by Ainsley's Angels in Tennessee on Tuesday, August 25, 2020

The group, according to its website, “aims to build awareness about America’s special needs community through inclusion in all aspects of life.”

Typically, runners get paired with riders like Eric Smelcer, who range in ages from two to 62-years-old. Ambassador Angi Lanciano says this year they’re letting parents decide whether they want their children paired or not.

Eric and his mom, Sheila, are “rolling” about three miles a day.

You can participate in the 5K until September 27, and there are more than 100 spots left. You can register here.

