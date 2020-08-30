Advertisement

1 person fatally shot as Trump supporters, protesters clash in Portland

Police are investigating a homicide in downtown Portland, Oregon, after a victim was shot and killed in the area late Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020.
Police are investigating a homicide in downtown Portland, Oregon, after a victim was shot and killed in the area late Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020.(Source: KPTV via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 7:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — One person was shot and killed in Portland, Oregon, as a large caravan of President Donald Trump supporters and Black Lives Matter protesters clashed in the streets of the city that has become a flashpoint in the national unrest since George Floyd was killed.

It wasn’t clear if the shooting late Saturday was linked to fights that broke out as a caravan of about 600 vehicles was confronted by counterdemonstrators in the city’s downtown.

Police said the caravan had left the area around 8:30 p.m., and officers heard gunshots around 15 minutes later . Officers arrived at the shooting scene “within a minute,” police said, but the man who was shot did not survive.

An Associated Press freelance photographer heard three gunshots and then saw police medics attending to the victim, who appeared to be a white man. The freelancer said the man was wearing a hat bearing the insignia of Patriot Prayer, a right-wing group whose members have frequently clashed with protesters in Portland in the past.

Police said the man was shot in the chest. He was not immediately identified. It’s unclear who shot him.

Homicide detectives were looking for more evidence, acknowledging that several images and videos had been posted on social media.

“It is important for detectives get a full and accurate picture of what happened before, during, and after the shooting,” a police statement said. “If anyone was a witness, has video, or has information about the homicide, they’re asked to contact the primary detectives.”

“This violence is completely unacceptable and we are working diligently to find and apprehend the individual or individuals responsible,” Chief Chuck Lovell said.

Portland has been the site of nightly protests for more than three months since the police killing of Floyd in Minneapolis. Many of them end in vandalism and violence, and hundreds of demonstrators have been arrested by local and federal law enforcement since late May.

In the two hours following the shooting, protesters gathered downtown and there was sporadic fighting and vandalism, police said. Ten people were arrested, police said.

The caravan had arrived downtown just as a planned protest was getting underway. The chaotic scene came two days after Trump invoked Portland as a liberal city overrun with violence in a speech at the Republican National Convention as part of his “law and order” re-election campaign theme. The caravan marked the third Saturday in a row that Trump supporters have rallied in the city.

On Sunday, Trump issued a flurry of tweets and retweets including several that blamed Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler for the death and one in which the president appeared to be encouraging his supporters to move into Portland.

“GREAT PATRIOTS!” Trump wrote as he shared video of his supporters driving into Portland to confront the protesters.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf blamed local officials for failing “to protect their communities.”

“I’m asking Portland officials, so that’s the mayor, that’s the governor and that’s local law enforcement, to do their job to address any violent activity that is occurring in their streets,” Wolf told CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

Wolf said the federal government was prepared to send agents to Portland and other cities to protect federal buildings and assist police.

When federal agents increased their presence in downtown Portland in July, the city saw some of the largest protests of the summer, with thousands of people turning out nightly. The crowds dissipated after the agents withdrew and State Police agreed to protect federal buildings for a two-week period.

Trump and other speakers at last week’s Republican convention evoked a violent, dystopian future if Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden wins in November and pointed to Portland as a cautionary tale for what would be in store for Americans.

The pro-Trump rally’s organizer, who recently coordinated a similar caravan in Boise, Idaho, said in a video posted Saturday on Twitter that attendees should only carry concealed weapons and the route was being kept secret for safety reasons.

The caravan had gathered earlier in the day at a suburban mall and drove as a group to the heart of Portland. As they arrived in the city, protesters tried to stop them by standing in the street and blocking bridges.

Video from the scene showed sporadic fighting, as well as Trump supporters firing paintball pellets at opponents and using bear spray as counterprotesters threw things at the Trump caravan.

The Black Lives Matter demonstrations usually target police buildings and federal buildings. Some protesters have called for reductions in police budgets while the city’s mayor and some in the Black community have decried the violence.

—-

Associated Press freelancer Paula Bronstein contributed.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New death reported, active COVID-19 cases increase in Knox County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Meyers, Megan Sadler and Alivia Harris
Active COVID-19 cases increased in Knox County Sunday, according to data released by the Knox County Health Department.

WVLT

On and off rain today

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
Spotty rain is moving across the area and will become more scattered as we move into the evening hours.

National

Police: 2 Chicago officers, suspect shot during traffic stop

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two police officers have been shot during a traffic stop in Chicago, prompting a third officer to return fire and injure the suspect.

News

Cumberland Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 69-year-old man.

Latest News

National

Home smashed: For one family, Hurricane Laura the 3rd strike

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Across Cameron Parish, residents dug through what was left of their belongings, covered now-stripped roofs with tarps, and took stock of the damage.

News

Atlanta-area- 1-year-old found safe after gunpoint kidnapping

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A DeKalb County toddler who was kidnapped from his stroller while on a walk with his mother has been found safe.

News

The world’s most expensive sheep has just been purchased for $490,000

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The world’s most expensive sheep sold for $490,000 at an auction this week.

National

2 St. Louis officers shot, 1 critically; suspect in custody

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Since June 1, a total of eight officers have been shot in the line of duty in the city, authorities say.

National

Pregnant teacher on bedrest instructs students from Calif. hospital room

Updated: 8 hours ago
With months to go on bedrest until her second child is due, the third grade teacher decided to take on the challenge of remote teaching.

National

Dedicated teacher holds online classes from Calif. hospital room during pregnancy

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
With months to go on bedrest until her second child is due, the third grade teacher decided to take on the challenge of remote teaching.