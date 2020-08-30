Advertisement

3-year-old Taiwan girl safe after lifted into air by kite

A 3-year-old girl in Taiwan is safe after she was caught in the strings of a kite and lifted into the air.
3-year-old girl safe after being lifted in air by kite.
3-year-old girl safe after being lifted in air by kite.(Dainese Hsu)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
TAIPEI, Tawan (Associated Press) -A 3-year-old girl in Taiwan is safe after she was caught in the strings of a kite and lifted into the air.

The girl was taking part in a kite festival Sunday in the town of Nanilioao.

Taiwan news reports said the girl was frightened but suffered no physical injuries in the incident.

