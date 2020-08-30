3-year-old Taiwan girl safe after lifted into air by kite
TAIPEI, Tawan (Associated Press) -A 3-year-old girl in Taiwan is safe after she was caught in the strings of a kite and lifted into the air.
The girl was taking part in a kite festival Sunday in the town of Nanilioao.
Taiwan news reports said the girl was frightened but suffered no physical injuries in the incident.
