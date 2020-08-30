911 tells N.C. man there is no one to send to his break-in

DUPLIN Co., N.C. (WVLT/WCTI/CNN) -A North Carolina man called 911 to report a break-in at his house, only for dispatch to tell him officers were busy and couldn’t respond.

Jan Friis did not get the response he was expecting.

“We’ll give it to an officer, but right now they’re all tied up with something else,” said Duplin Co. Dispatch.

“I didn’t know if the people were still around,” said Friis. “I was here by myself with two kids, trying to make it safe for them.”

Friis said the deputy called him and told Friis to call back in the morning when they day shift was on. “I got angry about that. He told me that they had a car and didn’t have more than three cars and the Highway Patrol hasn’t helped them. They just didn’t have anybody to come and take my report until the next shift came in.”

Duplin Co. Sheriff’s Office Capt. Scott Kennedy said there were more than three deputies working the night Friis called but did not give an exact number.

“I’ve had to protect this property with almost no help from the sheriff’s department,” said Friis. “I’ve spoken to the sheriff personally about this and he no longer returns my calls.”

Kennedy says this was an isolated incident and asks anyone with response time concerns to call him.

