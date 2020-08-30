Advertisement

911 tells N.C. man there is no one to send to his break-in

A North Carolina man called 911 to report a break-in at his house, only for dispatch to tell him officers were busy and couldn’t respond.
911 tells N.C. man there's no one to send to his break-in.
911 tells N.C. man there's no one to send to his break-in.(CNN)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUPLIN Co., N.C. (WVLT/WCTI/CNN) -A North Carolina man called 911 to report a break-in at his house, only for dispatch to tell him officers were busy and couldn’t respond.

Jan Friis did not get the response he was expecting.

“We’ll give it to an officer, but right now they’re all tied up with something else,” said Duplin Co. Dispatch.

“I didn’t know if the people were still around,” said Friis. “I was here by myself with two kids, trying to make it safe for them.”

Friis said the deputy called him and told Friis to call back in the morning when they day shift was on. “I got angry about that. He told me that they had a car and didn’t have more than three cars and the Highway Patrol hasn’t helped them. They just didn’t have anybody to come and take my report until the next shift came in.”

Duplin Co. Sheriff’s Office Capt. Scott Kennedy said there were more than three deputies working the night Friis called but did not give an exact number.

“I’ve had to protect this property with almost no help from the sheriff’s department,” said Friis. “I’ve spoken to the sheriff personally about this and he no longer returns my calls.”

Kennedy says this was an isolated incident and asks anyone with response time concerns to call him.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WCTI via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT

Active weather Sunday night continues on Monday

Updated: moments ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Spotty rain is moving across the area and will become more scattered as we move into the evening hours.

News

One tests positive for COVID-19 at Oak Ridge Preschool

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
Anyone who may have come into contact with the person has been notified and instructed to quarantine.

News

Colorado Girl Scout troop uses cookie money to make PPE for elementary school

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Arial Starks
A Girl Scout troop in Colorado has come to the aid of a local elementary school by making personal protective equipment to fend off the coronavirus -- and they used money made from cookie sales to do it.

News

Master P introduces a new Black-owned food brand as alternative to Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben’s

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
His new line of “Uncle P’s Louisiana Seasoned” food products includes rice, beans, grits, pancake mix, syrup and oatmeal. A portion of the profits will go towards educating inner city kids and assisting elderly people in Black communities across the United States.

News

Two brought to safety after canoe overturns at Seven Islands bird sanctuary

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Crews said they were on the scene of a rescue at 2809 Kelly Ln in Kodak around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Latest News

News

KPD: Two suspects arrested in connection to North Knoxville armed robbery

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
A victim told KPD “that he was forced into a room by several unknown individuals and robbed”.

News

Lockerroom

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Florida women charged with sex trafficking minors

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested two young women for their alleged involvement in sex trafficking minors.

News

7-year-old girl killed in drive-by shooting while she was at a birthday party in Indiana

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The girl was seriously injured and later died at an area hospital, police said.

News

COVID-19 recoveries surpass 114,000 in Tennessee, 153k cases total

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

News

3-year-old Taiwan girl safe after lifted into air by kite

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A 3-year-old girl in Taiwan is safe after she was caught in the strings of a kite and lifted into the air.