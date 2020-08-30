Active weather Sunday night continues on Monday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pre-dawn showers could slow Monday morning traffic.

That storm complex brings us on-and-off showers Monday. Most of the rest of the week, however, is quiet.

Labor Day Monday could have some storms.

WHAT TO EXPECT:

Rain is here for the morning rush, but should be clearing out by 7:00-8:00 a.m. With all the construction work on the roads, and traffic potentially slowed by weather, you may want to leave the house a few minutes early. From late morning through 2 o’clock we are much drier. That’s the six hour stretch to get your outdoor plans accomplished.

After 2:00 p.m. and continuing through dinner, we get several more showers and isolated storms.

From a pre-dawn storm system, and another late in the day (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD:

We get a few showers very early Tuesday, and maybe one or two relatively weak Plateau showers in the afternoon. It’s a much more ‘friendly’ day to get outside, but the humidity doesn’t go anywhere. We will be noticeably warmer with a high inching closer to the upper 80s in Knoxville, and the lower 80s on the Plateau and Foothills.

Wednesday is generally one of the quieter days of the upcoming week. There’s just a hint of rain in the afternoon; it’s looking much less than a standard summer day. Yet again we are warmer. This time we’ll go for 88° in Knoxville.

How about the rain threat on Thursday night? It’s still there but it should come as many sleep. That rain lasts through early Friday, bringing a touch of cooler air to wrap up the week, and into the weekend.

“Labor Day Weekend” look pretty stunning for the first couple of days. The rain threat is very limited Saturday and Sunday, with abundant sunshine for those on the lake and hiking. Any showers should be fueled by daytime heating and there are not really any big storm systems across the Southeastern U.S. Labor day itself is a little more iffy - but we are still more than a week out. Most of our long range maps have showers on-and-off Labor Day Monday, along with slightly cooler air.

