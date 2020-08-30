Atlanta-area- 1-year-old found safe after gunpoint kidnapping

DEKALB CO., Ga. (WVLT/WTVM) -A DeKalb County toddler who was kidnapped from his stroller while on a walk with his mother has been found safe.

WTVM reported Mateo Alejandro Montufar-Barrera was kidnapped around 12:30 p.m. Saturday a few houses away from his residence.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation canceled the alert around 8:00 p.m. Saturday, saying Mateo had been located.

According to WTVM, Mateo was in his stroller on a walk with his mom when a Hispanic male got out of a maroon 2016 Acura MDX with Ga. tag RTJ0253 with a gun and kidnapped him.

According to the GBI, the mom got into a physical fight with the unknown suspect and tore a piece of his plaid shorts and took one of his shoes.

The identity of the suspect is unknown.

