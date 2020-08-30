Advertisement

Body of missing 2-year-old Maliyah Bass confirmed by medical examiner

Maliyah Bass last seen at her family’s apartment complex playground in southwest Houston on Saturday at 9:30 a.m., according to the Amber Alert.
Maliyah Bass last seen at her family’s apartment complex playground in southwest Houston on Saturday at 9:30 a.m., according to the Amber Alert.(MissingKids.org)
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
(Gray News) - A Houston medical examiner confirmed that the body of a missing 2-year-old is Maliyah Bass, KHOU reported.

Houston police said last week there was a high probability the body would be the missing girl.

Maliyah was last seen at her family’s apartment complex playground in southwest Houston on Aug. 22 at 9:30 a.m., according to the Amber Alert. She was wearing a black onesie with black shorts with multicolored polka dots with blue shoes and no socks.

The cause of death has yet to be reported.

