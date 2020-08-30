Advertisement

Two brought to safety after canoe overturns at Seven Islands bird sanctuary

Crews said they were on the scene of a water rescue at Seven Islands State Birding Park around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
(WVLT)
By Arial Starks
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT
KODAK, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews responded to a reported water incident at Seven Islands State Birding Park Sunday afternoon.

Rural Metro Fire along with Knox County Rescue and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to report of two people falling into the water after a canoe overturned at the bird sanctuary located at 2809 Kelly Ln in Kodak around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

A spokesperson with RMF told WVLT News, KCSO deputies who were nearby arrived at the sanctuary to find two people holding on to a tree branch in the water with the canoe they were riding in overturned. The deputies were able to get in the water and walk the victims back to dry land.

When RMF arrived on the scene, they retrieved the boat from the water.

There were no injuries reported and the two people were wearing life jackets at the time of the incident.

RMF is reminding people to learn proper boating safety before getting out on the water.

