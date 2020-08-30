Crews rescue victims trapped in cars after crash on Middlebrook Pike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Emergency crews rescued two people trapped in vehicles after a multi-vehicle crash on Middlebrook Pike Saturday night.

Rural Metro Fire crews along with Knox County Rescue freed the trapped victims around 8:38 p.m. Saturday on the 8800 block of Middlebrook Pike.

Rural Fire and Knox County rescue on the seen of a two car MVA in the 8800 block of Middlebrook Pike. Two people confirmed trapped. PLEASE avoid this area. pic.twitter.com/8U7pwYDHCZ — Rural Metro Fire TN (@ruralmetrofire) August 30, 2020

According to RMF, the crews arrived on the scene to find two people in a car that was on its side. After the victims were extracted, they were sent to an area hospital for treatment to minor injuries.

“Wearing seatbelts does in fact save lives! With these wet roads, we need to remind everyone to slow down this evening and give yourself plenty of room to stop suddenly when needed,” RMF spokesperson Jeff Bagwell said.

