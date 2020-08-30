Cumberland Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 69-year-old man.

According to a missing poster from the sheriff’s office, Lonnie Breland is described as a white man with grey hair and blue eyes. He is five feet, 11 inches tall and weighs around 230 pounds.

Breland was last seen Saturday driving a 2019 Silver Honda Civic. License plate tags are 1T75V5.

If you have seen him or have any information about his whereabouts, call the CCSO Sgt. Gary Howard at 931-484-6176.

