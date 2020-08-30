Florida man faces 240 counts of possession of child porn

VENICE, Fla. (WVLT) - A Florida man is facing up to 240 counts of possession of child porn, WZTV reports.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, detectives discovered 240 pictures and videos of child porn in 28-year-old Kagan Wilson’s electronic devices.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alerted the detectives that an IP address tracing back to Wilson’s home was used to send child pornography through the Kik messaging app.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.