Florida women charged with sex trafficking minors.

BROWARD Co., Fl (WVLT/WFLA) -The Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested two young women for their alleged involvement in sex trafficking minors.

The Broward Co. Human Trafficking Task Force arrested 21-year-old Kiara Nunez and 19-year-old Alexandra Ramirez last week.

According to court documents, the women allegedly were sex trafficking two 15-year-old girls from Oct. 2019 through Jan. 2020. Florida police recovered one of the 15-year-old girls during an undercover human trafficking operation at a hotel in Ft. Lauderdale on Jan. 29.

Police said an online advertisement from the Ft. Lauderdale area advertising sex in exchange for money tipped them off. The ad reportedly contained nude images of young females, later identified as victims in the case.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WFLA. All rights reserved.