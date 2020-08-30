KPD: Two suspects arrested in connection to North Knoxville armed robbery

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two suspects were arrested Sunday in connection to an armed robbery in North Knoxville that morning.

According to a report from the Knoxville Police Department, officers responded to a reported armed robbery at the Days Inn located at 114 Dante Road around 7:40 a.m. Sunday.

The victim told KPD “that he was forced into a room by several unknown individuals and robbed”. The suspects reportedly took the victim’s cellphone, wallet and car keys before leaving.

Once officers arrived at the hotel, the victim recognized one of the suspects and identified him as being one of the people involved in the incident. The suspect was taken into custody.

Officers found the second suspect near the 400 block of Dante Road, where he was also taken into custody. Detectives said they found a black BB gun and drug paraphernalia in the suspect’s car during a k-9 search.

Both suspects, identified as 23-year-old Gregory Turner and 32-year-old Bobby Noe were booked into the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility on armed robbery charges.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.