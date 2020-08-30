On and off rain today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Spotty rain is moving across the area and will become more scattered as we move into the evening hours.

WHAT TO EXPECT

As pockets of rain move across the area this afternoon we’ll continue to see mostly cloudy skies. Much of the rain will be light.

Overnight, more scattered rain will arrive and we’ll bump that coverage up to about 60%. Temperatures when we wake up on Monday will be near 72 with patches of fog.

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday is a mostly cloudy day from start to finish with periods of heavy rain at times. We’re up to 80% coverage with our rain on Monday as we see about a half to three quarters of an inch.

Through the evening hours on Monday rain will die back a little for a partly to mostly cloudy night with patchy fog developing once again.

Tuesday will start our drying out period, but it’s still humid through the rest of the week as temperatures stay in the mid to upper 80s across the area.

Your planning forecast shows a drying period after some rain on Monday. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

