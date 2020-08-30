Police: 2 Chicago officers, suspect shot during traffic stop
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Police say two officers were shot during a traffic stop in Chicago, prompting a third officer to return fire and injure the suspect.
Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said at a news conference early Sunday that the officers spotted a gun in the suspect’s vehicle.
The suspect refused to get out of the car so officers shattered the vehicle’s window.
A struggle ensued and the two officers were shot. A third officer shot the suspect.
Authorities say one officer is in serious condition and the other is in good condition.
The suspect has been taken to a different hospital for treatment.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.