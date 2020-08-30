Advertisement

TDOT sends crews to Louisiana to help in Hurricane Laura cleanup efforts

This will be the first time the department has traveled out of state to assist with a clean-up operation.
TDOT crews headed to Louisiana for Hurricane Laura clean-up
TDOT crews headed to Louisiana for Hurricane Laura clean-up(TDOT)
By Arial Starks
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation sent crews to Louisiana Saturday to help in Hurricane Laura clean up efforts.

TDOT took to Twitter Saturday night wishing their Strike Force Crews safe travels.

TDOT officials said each emergency response truck will be filled with clean water, gas, spare tires, oil and enough food to last at least 1 week.

“I expect at least twelve hour days. Get up, grab a bite to eat and go. Come in take a shower and go to sleep,” said TDOT Strike Force Team member Trever Staggs.

TDOT crews from Knoxville, Nashville, Dunlap and Jackson will be helping remove debris from the roadways in the area of Lake Charles. This will be the first time the department has traveled out of state to assist with a clean-up operation.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Stormy late tonight, active weather pattern through Monday

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Ben Cathey
The remnants of Hurricane Laura are spinning through the region, rolling through with heavy rain and gusty winds.

News

Florida man faces 240 counts of possession of child porn

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, detectives discovered 240 pictures and videos of child porn in 28-year-old Kagan Wilson’s electronic devices.

News

Crews rescue victims trapped in cars after crash on Middlebrook Pike

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Emergency crews rescued two people trapped vehicles after a multi-vehicle crash on Middlebrook Pike Saturday night

News

Trey Smith, other UT Athletes host march against racial injustices on campus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Erica Lunsford
UT athletes hosted a march on campus in solidarity with other universities across the country protesting racial injustices

Latest News

News

UT football program resumes practice after cancelling due to COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The University of Tennessee football program resumed practice Saturday after cancelling Friday’s practice due to COVID-19 cases on the team.

News

Over 1,000 students have tested positive for Covid-19 at University of Alabama since classes resumed

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
More than 1,000 students at the University of Alabama have tested positive for Covid-19 since classes resumed on the Tuscaloosa campus less than two weeks ago, according to the University of Alabama System.

News

KPD searching for shooting suspect gas station altercation

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Knoxville Police Department responded to a possible shooting Saturday afternoon off of Brooks Avenue.

News

Pigeon Forge foundation organizes race to help special needs children

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers and Kyle Grainger
A race that everyone can participate in is set to take place in just a few weeks.

News

Local author using fictional character to encourage good deeds

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A local author is using a fictional character to encourage people to do something good for someone else.

News

Man arrested after carjacking incident in Western Heights

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Knoxville Police Department said a man was arrested Friday night after a carjacking incident in West Knoxville.