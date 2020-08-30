TDOT sends crews to Louisiana to help in Hurricane Laura cleanup efforts

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation sent crews to Louisiana Saturday to help in Hurricane Laura clean up efforts.

TDOT took to Twitter Saturday night wishing their Strike Force Crews safe travels.

Safe travels to TDOT #StrikeForce - headed to Louisiana to assist w/ #HurricaneLaura debris removal. The team answered the call for help yesterday & rolled out today. #EmergencyResponse #TDOTproud #RoadTrip pic.twitter.com/l2hPRSLmdG — myTDOT (@myTDOT) August 30, 2020

TDOT officials said each emergency response truck will be filled with clean water, gas, spare tires, oil and enough food to last at least 1 week.

“I expect at least twelve hour days. Get up, grab a bite to eat and go. Come in take a shower and go to sleep,” said TDOT Strike Force Team member Trever Staggs.

TDOT crews from Knoxville, Nashville, Dunlap and Jackson will be helping remove debris from the roadways in the area of Lake Charles. This will be the first time the department has traveled out of state to assist with a clean-up operation.

