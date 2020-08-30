The world’s most expensive sheep has just been purchased for $490,000

Advertisement

By Lauren Meyers
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
(CNN) -The world’s most expensive sheep sold for $490,000 at an auction this week.

According to a news release from the Texel Sheep Society, the bidding started at $13,000 for the lamb named Double Diamond.

“It’s just like every other business, horse racing or the cattle business,” said Jeff Aiken, one of the winning bidders, told The Guardian. “Every once in a while something special comes along and yesterday an extra special Texel turned up. Everyone wanted a piece of it.”

The society said Texel sheep originated in Holland and are a butcher favorite.

The previous record for one sheep was over $307,000 for a sheep named Deveronvale Perfection in 2009.

