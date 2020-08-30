Trey Smith, other UT Athletes host march against racial injustices on campus

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -On Saturday, at least 1,000 people marched around the University of Tennessee’s campus. Athletes who organized the peaceful protest include Vols offensive lineman Trey Smith, women’s golfer Mariah Smith and track team member Vanessa Watson.

The march stared at the Torchbearer Statue on Circle Park Dr. Everyone was required to wear a mask to participate. The organizers had extra masks on hand for those who needed them.

Trey Smith first tweeted about the event on August 15th.

“ I am no longer accepting the things I cannot change. I am changing the things I cannot accept”



- Angela Davis



Join us August 29th as we march TOGETHER on campus. We emphasize and stress to those who attend and join us to PLEASE wear your masks.#marchonmycampus2020 pic.twitter.com/CqOZlktaDb — Trey Smith (@TreySmith73) August 15, 2020

After seeing the large crowd come out to support the cause, Trey Smith feels it’s uplifting.

“It shows that we’re all together on this campus and that nothing can really break us, the naysayers and people who try to stop us can’t,” said Smith. “We’re just coming together out of peace and love, that’s all we’re doing. There is no issue with that.”

Vanessa Watson and Mariah Smith hope the march brings attention to institutionalized racism on the school’s campus.

“It’s very necessary and it’s very important right now. There’s so much black trauma and pain in the media, and then people go right back to forgetting about us. So what we’re here to do is to make sure everyone keeps paying attention,” said Watson.

“Yes all lives matter, yes we should be treated fairly, but right now the Black community is not being treated fairly and if all lives matter, we need to be treated just as fairly,” said Smith.

The peaceful protest ended ended on campus outside of Ayers Hall.

