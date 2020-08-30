Advertisement

United says it will drop widely scorned ticket-change fees

In this June 25, 2020, file photo, rows of United Airlines check-in counters at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago are unoccupied amid the coronavirus pandemic. On Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, United Airlines says it will be dropping an unpopular $200 fee for most people who change a ticket for travel within the United States.
In this June 25, 2020, file photo, rows of United Airlines check-in counters at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago are unoccupied amid the coronavirus pandemic. On Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, United Airlines says it will be dropping an unpopular $200 fee for most people who change a ticket for travel within the United States.(AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - United Airlines says it listened to customers and is dropping an unpopular $200 fee for most people who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

“When we hear from customers about where we can improve, getting rid of fees is often the top request,” United CEO Scott Kirby said in a video posted Sunday.

United’s move will put pressure on American Airlines and Delta Air Lines to drop their change fees, also $200 on domestic travel. Delta and American said they are waiving change fees for travel affected by the virus through the year’s end. Southwest Airlines does not charge change fees, a policy which its CEO says has helped it gain more business.

United said that it eliminated change fees for people who buy a standard or premium economy ticket for U.S. travel.

United also said that it will extend a broad waiver of change fees — including for international travel — through Dec. 31. Customers who pay the lowest fares, called “basic economy,” can also change tickets free because of the extended waiver announced Sunday.

And starting in January, it will let customers fly standby for free on other flights the same day as their booked flight.

The moves come as United and other airlines try desperately to lure people back to flying despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. U.S. air travel has recovered modestly since April, but passenger traffic remains down about 70% from a year ago.

The four largest U.S. airlines lost a combined $10 billion from April through June. Airlines shared $25 billion in federal payroll aid under pandemic relief legislation and are lobbying for $25 billion more.

United has warned 36,000 employees that they could be furloughed in October. It received $5 billion in taxpayer money to keep workers on the payroll through September.

Consumer groups have long complained about the array of fees that airlines impose for things that were once part of the fare. Change fees draw particular scorn because, critics say, they far exceed airlines’ costs of changing or canceling tickets with a few keystrokes.

Fees on checked bags and ticket changes gained widespread use during an industry downturn in 2008. Since then, airlines have added fees on seats with more legroom, priority boarding and other amenities.

They contributed to a highly profitable run that lasted for a decade, broken only by the pandemic. Now airlines are slashing flights and shrinking work forces to cope with the travel slump.

The United CEO acknowledged that airlines facing tough times have often “made difficult decisions to survive, sometimes at the expense of customer service.” Kirby said United is looking to serve customers better this time.

Since 2010, Chicago-based United has scooped up nearly $6.5 billion in change fees. Last year, it took in $625 million, third behind Delta and American, according to Transportation Department figures.

In Washington, several lawmakers have launched periodic campaigns to outlaw change fees. In 2018, the Senate approved a bill to prohibit “unreasonable” fees for changing or canceling tickets, but the measure was scuttled in negotiations with the House.

___

David Koenig can be reached at www.twitter.com/airlinewriter.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT

Active weather Sunday night continues on Monday

Updated: moments ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Spotty rain is moving across the area and will become more scattered as we move into the evening hours.

National

Lady Gaga dominates at MTV VMAs, The Weeknd wins top award

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, a night highlighting music and pop culture, kicked off with heartfelt words in memory of Chadwick Boseman, as host Keke Palmer told viewers the event was dedicated to the “Black Panther” icon.

National

‘Tragedy’: St. Louis officer dies after being shot by gunman

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Since June 1, a total of eight officers have been shot in the line of duty in the city, authorities say.

News

One tests positive for COVID-19 at Oak Ridge Preschool

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
Anyone who may have come into contact with the person has been notified and instructed to quarantine.

National

Trump, Portland mayor blame each other after deadly shooting

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The founder of Patriot Prayer, a right-wing group whose supporters have frequently clashed with left-wing protesters in Portland, Oregon, said Sunday that the man fatally shot in Oregon’s largest city was a supporter of the group and a “good friend.”

Latest News

National Politics

Portland mayor says Trump has 'created the hate'

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Portland police are investigating a deadly shooting as the city's mayor and President Trump blame eachother for the violence.

News

Colorado Girl Scout troop uses cookie money to make PPE for elementary school

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Arial Starks
A Girl Scout troop in Colorado has come to the aid of a local elementary school by making personal protective equipment to fend off the coronavirus -- and they used money made from cookie sales to do it.

National

Key air monitors offline after Laura hits Louisiana gas hub

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Key state and federal air hazard monitors are offline in Louisiana after Hurricane Laura hit the heavily industrialized coast.

News

Master P introduces a new Black-owned food brand as alternative to Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben’s

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
His new line of “Uncle P’s Louisiana Seasoned” food products includes rice, beans, grits, pancake mix, syrup and oatmeal. A portion of the profits will go towards educating inner city kids and assisting elderly people in Black communities across the United States.

News

Two brought to safety after canoe overturns at Seven Islands bird sanctuary

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Crews said they were on the scene of a rescue at 2809 Kelly Ln in Kodak around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.