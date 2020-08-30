West overwhelms Farragut; D-B downs Oak Ridge: Saturday prep wrap

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some high school administrators decided to push their games back a day in preparation for the remnants of Hurricane Laura, which made its way through East Tennessee Saturday.

SCORES:

Halls 32 - Karns 21

Dobyns-Bennett 19 - Oak Ridge 3

West 30 - Farragut 7

Trinity Christian (TX) 49 - Catholic 14

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.