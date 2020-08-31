Advertisement

Alabama man accused of shooting father during argument over truck

By Maggie Gregg
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TROY, Ala. (WSFA/WVLT) - A 26-year-old Alabama man is accused of shooting his father after the two started arguing over the use of a truck.

WSFA reported that Troy Police Chief Randall Barr said the shooting happened Sunday morning on Jones Street. The shooting stemmed from an argument over a truck that became physical. Officials said Willie Bray eventually pulled a gun and shot his 51-year-old father in the stomach.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. His son was arrested and is being held on a $100,000 bond.

The victim’s condition is not known.

