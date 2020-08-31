Advertisement

Appeals court keeps Flynn case alive, won’t order dismissal

FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2019, file photo Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, leaves the federal court following a status conference with Judge Emmet Sullivan, in Washington.
FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2019, file photo Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, leaves the federal court following a status conference with Judge Emmet Sullivan, in Washington.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court in Washington declined Monday to order the dismissal of the Michael Flynn prosecution, permitting a judge to scrutinize the Justice Department’s request to dismiss its case against President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser.

The decision keeps the matter at least temporarily alive and rebuffs efforts by both Flynn’s lawyers and the Justice Department to force the prosecution to be dropped without any further inquiry from the judge, who has for months declined to dismiss it. The ruling represents the latest development in a criminal case that has taken unusual twists and turns over the last year and prompted a separation of powers clash between a veteran federal judge and the Trump administration.

The conflict arose in May when the Justice Department moved to dismiss the prosecution despite Flynn’s own guilty plea to lying to the FBI about his contacts with the Russian ambassador during the presidential transition period. But U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan, signaling his skepticism at the government’s unusual motion, refused to immediately grant the request and instead appointed a retired federal judge to argue against the Justice Department’s position.

His lawyers then sought to bypass Sullivan and obtain a order from the federal appeals court that would have required the judge to immediately force the judge to dismiss the case.

At issue before the court was whether Sullivan could be forced to grant the Justice Department’s dismissal request without even holding a hearing to scrutinize the basis for the motion.

“We have no trouble answering that question in the negative,” the court wrote in an unsigned opinion for the eight judges in the majority.

In a concurring opinion, U.S. District Judge Thomas Griffith wrote that the court’s opinion did not involve the merits of the Justice Department’s prosecution of Flynn or its decision to abandon the case. Rather, he said the question was a much more simple one.

“Today we reach the unexceptional yet important conclusion that a court of appeals should stay its hand and allow the district court to finish its work rather than hear a challenge to a decision not yet made,” Griffith said. “That is a policy the federal courts have followed since the beginning of the Republic.”

He said it was very possible that Sullivan could wind up granting the Justice Department’s dismissal request and that it would be “highly unusual if it did not, given the Executive’s constitutional prerogative to direct and control prosecutions and the district court’s limited discretion” in cases that prosecutors want dropped.

Two judges, Neomi Rao and Karen LeCraft Henderson, each wrote dissenting opinions arguing that Sullivan had overstepped his bounds by keeping alive a case that the Justice Department sought to have dismissed.

The Flynn prosecution was a signature criminal case in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into ties between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia. Flynn was the only person charged in the Mueller investigation who had served in the White House and he agreed months into the investigation to cooperate with the authorities in hopes of receiving a lighter sentence.

He was questioned by the FBI at the White House, just days after Trump’s inauguration, about his conversations with the then-Russian ambassador to the U.S. pertaining to sanctions that had just been imposed by the Obama administration for election interference. The conversation alarmed law enforcement and intelligence officials who were already investigating whether the Trump campaign had coordinated with Russia to sway the presidential election in Trump’s favor. They were puzzled by the White House’s public insistence that Flynn and the diplomat had not discussed sanctions.

But the Justice Department argued in May that the FBI had insufficient basis to interrogate Flynn about that conversation, which Attorney General William Barr has described as fully appropriate for an incoming national security adviser to have had.

____

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Biden: Trump failed to protect America, now trying to scare

Updated: moments ago
|
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden spoke Monday at an event in Pittsburgh.

National

‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero arrested on terror charges, Rwandan police say

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A well-known critic of President Paul Kagame, Rusesabagina had been living outside Rwanda since 1996 and police did not say where he was apprehended. He had been living in Belgium and then in Texas in the U.S.

Coronavirus

Publix ends one-way aisles in most of its stores

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
Only Publix stores in Miami-Dade and Broward counties in Florida and in Charleston, South Carolina. will continue to have one-way aisles.

National Politics

Biden: Trump drove economy into ditch

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden spoke Monday at an event in Pittsburgh.

National

Parents of Mich. boy with special needs say thief stole modified tricycle

Updated: 18 minutes ago
A Michigan family says a tricycle built for a 12-year-old boy with cerebral palsy was stolen from their home. They're asking for the thief to return it, no questions asked.

Latest News

News

Freshmen receivers get chance with Tennessee this season

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
“All of those guys are going to have to play,” Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt said.

Politics Headlines

Governor beefs up Portland patrols after fatal shooting

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Portland has seen nearly 100 consecutive nights of Black Lives Matter protests and many have ended with vandalism to federal and city property, including police precincts, a county jail, the federal courthouse and City Hall.

Politics Headlines

May 24 trial set for Steve Bannon in alleged fundraising scam

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A May 2021 trial date was set Monday for Steve Bannon, President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist, on charges that he cheated donors to a group seeking to fund a southern border wall.

National

Indiana representative proposes bill preventing convicted protesters eligibility for unemployment assistance

Updated: 1 hour ago
Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana has proposed a house bill that would ban protesters committing crimes like acts of violence, looting or vandalism from federal unemployment assistance.

Politics Headlines

Biden hits campaign trail, blames Trump for city violence

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is mounting a more aggressive offense against President Donald Trump with a rare public appearance Monday where he will say that a second term for Trump will mean more violence in America’s streets — not less.