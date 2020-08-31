Advertisement

Authorities: Tennessee inmates overpower officer to escape

The escapees have a history of assault and robbery charges.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities in Tennessee are searching for two inmates who were able to overpower a correctional officer and jump over a 16-foot (5-meter) razor-wire fence to escape a county jail.

Michael Deshon Bolden and Antoine Lakeith Thomas left Dyer County Jail just after midnight on Sunday, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The two, along with a third inmate, Jashawn Branch, confronted a correctional officer during an inmate count before escaping from their cell and exiting the building into a fenced yard, officials said.

The officer was treated for injuries and released.

Branch was spotted shortly after trying to enter a home and was taken into custody. He was treated for serious cuts, according to the sheriff’s office.

The escapees have a history of assault and robbery charges. Evidence left behind at the scene suggests they were cut by the fence and may also be bleeding, the agency said.

