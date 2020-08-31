‘Benadryl Challenge’ on TikTok blamed for death of Oklahoma teen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A recent social media challenge is now blamed for the death of a 15-year-old in Oklahoma.

Officials said the teen died from an overdose of Benadryl last week while participating in the TikTok “Benadryl Challenge,” KFOR reported.

The point of the challenge is to hallucinate after taking a dozen or more doses of Benadryl.

“The dose that can cause a hallucination is very close to the dose that can cause something potentially life-threatening,” Scott Schaeffer, director of the Oklahoma Center for Poison and Drug Information told KFOR.

In May, three teenagers in Texas were hospitalized after participating in the challenge.

Health officials said large doses on the medication can lead to seizures and heart problems.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.