Blount Memorial Hospital offering COVID-19 antibody tests

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Blount Memorial Hospital announced it will begin offering COVID-19 antibody testing to the community on Monday, August 31.

The tests, which can tell individuals if they have had exposure to COVID-19, will be available with a physician order at the hospital laboratory and the laboratory at East Tennessee Medical Group in Alcoa.

Individuals interested in having the antibody test are advised to call their primary care physician’s office to generate the order. To conduct the test doctors will conduct a simple blood draw that does not require fasting. Health officials said results are typically available from a patient’s physician withing three to five days.

“We are excited to begin offering this diagnostic test to members of our community,” said Blount Memorial Hospital chief medical officer Dr. Harold Naramore. “We have had so many of our patients interested in this test. However, early on, the antibody tests that were being discussed didn’t have the reliability that they needed for them to make most health care institutions, including ours, feel comfortable about their benefit.”

Naramore said the test is confirmed to be 100 percent sensitive and 99.6 percent specific. Sensiticity is the ability of the test to correctly identify those with the disease and that specific is the ability of the test to correctly identify those without the disease.

“We feel this is a very accurate and reliable test,” Naramore said. “If you return a positive result from the antibody test, it means that you have had exposure to coronavirus.” Naramore said there are still some questions, though, that current research can’t tell us about those individuals who return a positive result.

