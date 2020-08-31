Bus crash leads to road closures in Blount Co. Monday morning

BLOUNT CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office said road closures would be in place for the next hour following a bus crash Monday morning.

Deputies said the crash happened at the intersection of Carpenters Grade and Mint Road. The roads will be closed for the next hour.

According to BCSO, no injuries have been reported and no children were on-board at the time of the crash. The BCSO Traffic Safety Unit is currently working to clear the scene.

Drivers traveling in the impacted area are advised to find an alternate route.

