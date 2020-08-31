Advertisement

Census data collection wrapping up in September

Officials said nearly 4 in 10 households in Knoxville still have not filled out their forms.
(AP Photo/John Raoux)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Have you completed the 2020 census?

The U.S. Census Bureau announced its field data collection will wrap up early on September 30 instead of October 31.

The U.S. Census Bureau announced its field data collection will wrap up early on September 30 instead of October 31.

The information collected through the Census is used to help the government decide how much money should go into schools, roads and other resources in the community.

If you haven’t done so already, you can fill out the census online here.

To fill out the form individuals will need their Census ID. The ID is the 12-digit number found on the Census questionnaire, letter and postcard. Individuals can still respond online to the 2020 Census even if they did not receive a letter or paper questionnaire. Go to my2020census.gov and select the link that says, “If you do not have a Census ID, click here.” It is located below the Census ID login field.

In order to be counted in the 2020 census, individuals must complete the survey by Sept. 30.

