Claiborne County fair was hardest to pull off in 40 years, organizers say

The Claiborne County fair kicked off Monday amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and its organizer said it was the most difficult event to put on in the whole time he has headed the event.
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
The fair opened Monday, August 31, and is slated to continue through September 5. It’s the 64th annual fair.

Almost time!!! Here’s our schedule. $15 per person - includes parking, entertainment, and unlimited rides! Please share... Thanks!

Posted by Claiborne County Fair Association on Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Fair President Ron Seals told WVLT News that the fair doesn’t require masks, but does encourage social distancing.

“We’ve worked hard to get ready to have this thing,” Seals said. “We’ve put in a lot of hours.” He added that, due to the pandemic, they held off on advertising, then had to play catch up when it became clear that they would continue with the event.

Gates open at 5 p.m. every day and admission is $15.

