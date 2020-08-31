Claiborne County fair was hardest to pull off in 40 years, organizers say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Claiborne County fair kicked off Monday amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and its organizer said it was the most difficult event to put on in the whole time he has headed the event.

The fair opened Monday, August 31, and is slated to continue through September 5. It’s the 64th annual fair.

Fair President Ron Seals told WVLT News that the fair doesn’t require masks, but does encourage social distancing.

“We’ve worked hard to get ready to have this thing,” Seals said. “We’ve put in a lot of hours.” He added that, due to the pandemic, they held off on advertising, then had to play catch up when it became clear that they would continue with the event.

Gates open at 5 p.m. every day and admission is $15.

