Advertisement

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Several dozen mothballed Delta Air Lines jets are parked on a closed runway at Kansas City International Airport on Thursday, May 14, 2020 in Kansas City, Mo. Delta Air Lines said Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 that it will drop the fee for domestic flights. Delta is following the example set by United Airlines and saying it will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States. The moves come as airlines are desperately trying to lure people back to flying.
Several dozen mothballed Delta Air Lines jets are parked on a closed runway at Kansas City International Airport on Thursday, May 14, 2020 in Kansas City, Mo. Delta Air Lines said Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 that it will drop the fee for domestic flights. Delta is following the example set by United Airlines and saying it will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States. The moves come as airlines are desperately trying to lure people back to flying.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - This could be the final boarding call for the $200 ticket-change fee that has enraged so many U.S. airline travelers over the past decade.

Delta Air Lines and American Airlines said Monday that they are dropping the fee on most tickets for domestic flights, copying United Airlines’ move one day earlier.

Southwest Airlines didn’t levy change fees to start with, so Monday’s announcements mean that the four biggest U.S. carriers will have roughly similar policies.

Airlines are being battered by the coronavirus pandemic, as travel restrictions and fear of contracting the virus are keeping travelers at home. Normally in summer, 2 million or more people pass through security checkpoints at U.S. airports each day, but that number hasn’t been above 900,000 since mid-March, the early days of the pandemic.

To woo passengers, airlines have required face masks and stepped up cleaning of planes. A few, including Delta, Southwest and JetBlue, limit seating, although American and United try to sell every seat.

Delta and American said they have permanently eliminated change fees for all domestic flights for premium and most economy fares except the lowest fare, called basic economy. American said it will let all passengers fly standby for earlier same-day flights without charge beginning Oct. 1. United is making that change on Jan. 1.

Both carriers also extended temporary waivers on change fees for domestic and international flights, so ditching the fees permanently won’t make much difference to passengers right away. But by doing so, United, Delta and American are abandoning a fee that has drawn particular scorn from customers, consumer advocates and members of Congress.

Airline shares fell on Monday after United’s decision and the expectation that other big airlines would be forced to ditch their change fees too. Delta and United both ended down 3.6%, American shed 4% and Southwest retreated 3.2%.

Even without change fees, plenty of other fees will survive. Charges for checking a bag were greatly expanded more than a decade ago. Many airlines also charge extra for seat assignments, more legroom, priority boarding and other perks, and they provided a growing source of revenue for airlines until the pandemic hit.

___

David Koenig can be reached at www.twitter.com/airlinewriter.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Looking for a sign to be happy? Local group is sending words of encouragement across downtown

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers and Gwendolyn Ducre
A group is making a stop in Knoxville to seal signs of encouragement around downtown.

Politics Headlines

Sheriffs reject governor’s plan to curb Portland violence

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Portland has seen nearly 100 consecutive nights of Black Lives Matter protests and many have ended with vandalism to federal and city property, including police precincts, a county jail, the federal courthouse and City Hall.

Eye on Education

Churches provide emotional and social support for parents

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg and Ashley Bohle
School is challenging enough without a pandemic to hamper our kids’ growth, but some parents are getting some help with the assistance of local churches.

National

President Trump is heading to Kenosha on Tuesday

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
President Trump is heading to Kenosha, Wisc. on Tuesday despite pleas from the governor and local officials to come at a later date.

News

US Navy plane crashes in Virginia, all 4 crew members found alive

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
All four crew members have been found alive after a Navy surveillance aircraft crashed near Wallops Island, Virginia on Monday.

Latest News

Politics Headlines

Appeals court keeps Flynn case alive, won’t order dismissal

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
An appeals court has kept the prosecution alive of former national security adviser Michael Flynn, as well as permitted the judge to scrutinize the Justice Department request to dismiss charges against him.

News

UT tells Greek organizations to find their own facilities for isolation

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg and Gwendolyn Ducre
UT tells Greek organizations to find their own facilities for isolation

Politics Headlines

Biden hits campaign trail, blames Trump for city violence

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is mounting a more aggressive offense against President Donald Trump with a rare public appearance Monday where he will say that a second term for Trump will mean more violence in America’s streets — not less.

National

Kenosha on edge as Trump visit looms amid tensions

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Some residents in Kenosha fear a planned visit by President Donald Trump after unrest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake may stir more emotions and cause more violence and destruction in the divided southeastern Wisconsin city after several days of peace.

News

Florida man reels in recording breaking catfish

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A Florida angler reeled in the largest flathead catfish in the state’s history.

News

Alabama man accused of shooting father during argument over truck

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A 26-year-old Alabama man is accused of shooting his father after the two started arguing over the use of a truck.