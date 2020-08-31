Advertisement

False COVID-19 claim retweeted by Trump removed from Twitter

By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 12:44 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Twitter removed a post that President Donald Trump retweeted Sunday because it contained a false claim about coronavirus death statistics, which violated the company’s rules.

The tweet, originally posted by a supporter of a baseless QAnon conspiracy theory, claimed that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released data that indicated only 6% of people listed as having died from COVID-19 “actually died” from the virus.

But that’s inaccurate.

In truth, the CDC data says 6% of death certificates that list COVID-19 indicate it was the only factor in the fatality. The other 94% percent of patients had, on average, two to three “contributing causes” mentioned in addition to COVID-19 on their death certificates.

These contributing causes include pre-existing conditions such as heart disease or diabetes, which the CDC has long stated increase a person’s chances of dying from the coronavirus. In addition, factors such as pneumonia that may be caused by COVID-19 may also be listed on death certificates.

Just because these patients had other factors that contributed to their deaths does not mean that COVID-19 was not a major reason, or the major reason, they died when they did.

In fact, the CDC reports COVID-19 is listed as the underlying cause on the death certificate in 94% of these deaths.

The CDC told CNN in July that COVID-19 would be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. While the final ranking will not be available until next year, data from 2018, the most recent year available, indicates COVID-19 will rank third behind heart disease and cancer.

As of August 28, the CDC reported 167,558 deaths involving COVID-19 in the U.S. since February.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Latest News

News

Tennessee ranks among top 15 hardest-working states in U.S.

Updated: moments ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Tennessee is among the top 15 hardest-working states in the U.S., according to a new study.

News

55-year-old man accused of raping woman on Knoxville College campus

Updated: moments ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Police said Harper’s assault only ceased when officers arrived on the scene and took him into custody.

National

In aftermath of Hurricane Laura, residents worry about help

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
As evacuated Lake Charles residents began returning home, many worried that they wouldn’t have enough support from the both the federal and state governments as they face a rebuilding process certain to take several months, if not longer.

News

27 active COVID-19 cases, 437 in isolation or quarantine at Knox County Schools

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Megan Sadler and Alivia Harris
Thirteen students and 14 staff members at Knox County Schools currently have COVID-19, according to data released by the Knox County School Board.

News

5 hospitalized after Kentucky block party shooting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Five people, including a teenager, were hospitalized for gunshot wounds they suffered during a block party Sunday in Kentucky, authorities said.

Latest News

Politics Headlines

Israeli, US delegations depart to UAE in 1st direct flight

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The flight marks the implementation of the historic U.S.-brokered deal to normalize relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

News

Authorities: Tennessee inmates overpower officer to escape

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The escapees have a history of assault and robbery charges.

National

Neb. officer buys car seats for mother of three who couldn’t afford them

Updated: 2 hours ago
The officer and his partner delivered brand new booster seats to the mother just a few days after a traffic stop during which they saw three children unsecured in the car.

National

GRAPHIC: Trump, Portland mayor trade barbs after fatal shooting during protests

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The shooting came after a caravan of about 600 vehicles packed with Trump supporters drove through the liberal city and was met with counterprotesters.

National

Officer buys car seats for Neb. mother after she admits she can't afford them

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The officer and his partner delivered brand new booster seats to the mother just a few days after a traffic stop during which they saw three children unsecured in the car.

National

Hollywood Minute: 2020 MTV Video Music Awards reflect socially distanced times

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The VMAs were the first live awards telecast since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.