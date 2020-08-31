First Lady chooses Tenn. teen to be featured in national women’s suffrage art exhibit

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In honor of the 100 year anniversary of women securing their right to vote, an art exhibit will be showcased in front of the White House.

First Lady Melania Trump selected students from a national art competition to be featured in the “Building the Movement: America’s Youth Celebrate 100 years of Women’s Suffrage” exhibit.

A 17-year-old high school student, Madison Eddins, from Nashville was chosen by the First Lady to represent Tennessee, WTVF reported.

The exhibit will showcase art that represents the women’s suffrage movement created by students in grades 3 through 12.

The Nashville teen created a piece that featured Ida B. Wells, Sue Shelton White and J. Frankie Pierce.

To see all the artwork chosen for the exhibit, click here.

