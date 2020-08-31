Five new deaths due to COVID-19 at East Tenn. nursing homes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Senior facilities and nursing homes in East Tennessee reported 36 new positive COVID-19 cases among residents and 58 cases among staff members.

This week, data showed five new deaths at the facilities bringing the total to 35.

Health officials reported two deaths at Jefferson City Health and Rehabilitation Center, one at Autumn Care Assisted Living III in Knox Co., one at Summit View of Farragut and one at Westmoreland Health and Rehab in Knox County.

The Jefferson City Health and Rehabilitation Center reported 22 new cases over the past week.

East Tenn. Senior facilities and nursing homes reported a total of 378 confirmed COVID-19 cases among residents, 534 total cases among staff members and 35 total deaths.

