Florida man reels in recording breaking catfish

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WVLT/WTSP) - A Florida angler reeled in the largest flathead catfish in the state’s history.

WTSP reported that Lavon Nowling caught the massive, 69.9 pound fish with live bait in the Yellow River. It measured 48.5 inches long.

“I’ve caught some good ones before this fish, but none of them were more than 54 pounds,” Nowling told the Florida Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC). “I’ve been fishing since I was old enough to hold a pole and have been fishing on Yellow River as long as I can remember.”

The FWC certified the new record. The previous record was a flathead catfish that weighed 69.3 pounds and was caught in the same river in 2019.

