Food City launches school bucks challenge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Food City announced it will pledge $700,000 in contributions for the upcoming school year through the School Bucks Challenge.

“Our Food City School Bucks Program has provided much-needed support for thousands of schools throughout our market area and our School Bucks Challenge makes points collection easy and efficient,” says Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer.

The School Bucks Challenge begins Wednesday, September 2 and continues through May 11, 2021.

For every $1 Food City customers spend using their ValuCard, they will receive one point. Customers can go online and choose which school to credit their points too.

Food City pledged $700,000 for the upcoming school year. School allocations are based upon the percentage of customer purchases assigned to each school.

“Food City is committed to supporting the education of our youth,” said Smith. “Since the program’s inception, we’ve awarded over $20,000,000 in much-needed educational equipment and tools to more than a 1000 participating area schools”.

For more information about the new Food City School Bucks Challenge visit foodcity.com.

