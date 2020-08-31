Advertisement

Four paddlers rescued after swift water left them stranded on French Broad River

TWRA said there were high water flows due to generation at Douglas Dam that created a swift current on the French Broad.
(WYMT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said four individuals were rescued in separate incidents involving canoes and kayaks on the French Broad River in Knox County.

On Sunday afternoon, officers received a call of two kayakers that were stranded on an island near the Seven Island State Birding Park on the French Broad River.

While TWRA agents were en route to the incident they received a second call of two different individuals that were ejected from a canoe and clinging onto to tree in the water in the same area.

According to TWRA, the kayakers were rescued by a passerby in a boat and taken to shore. Two individuals onshore who witnessed the second incident rescued the canoers.

All four individuals were reportedly wearing life jackets and did not sustain injuries.

TWRA Boating Officer Jeff Roberson said there were high water flows due to generation at Douglas Dam that created a swift current on the French Broad. Roberson advised all paddlers to check the generation schedule on TVA’s website.

