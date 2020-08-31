Advertisement

Grains & Grits Festival to return in November

By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Grains & Grits festival will return to Townsend for its fifth year in November.

The event will be held on Nov. 7 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m

The Grains & Grits festival brings together whiskey connoisseurs and distillers across Tennessee together and gives guests an exclusive sampling experience.

Last year’s festival drew a record-breaking crowd of over 1,000. The 2020 festival will feature the ‘Ring of Fire,’ a large fire pit where a whole pig, lamb, chickens, and sausages will be roasted and served.

“The Ring of Fire brings something new and different to this year’s Grains & Grits event,” said Charcutier Michael Sullivan of American Butcher. “It’s a unique way for attendees to be satiated while enjoying their spirit samples, but it’s also a great opportunity for chefs and distilleries to collaborate. We’re also really thrilled to have chefs joining us from not just the local area but from Nashville and Columbia and even cities outside the state like Atlanta.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ticket sales will be limited for the 2020 festival. Tents will be spaced out and masks and hand sanitizer will be available.

“We’re excited to be able to host the much-anticipated 2020 Grains & Grits Festival,” said Blount Partnership Director of Tourism Kim Mitchell. “The Festival will return with the robust whiskey tastings and culinary offerings that attendees are accustomed to, but we are also dedicated to ensuring everyone’s health and safety during the event and will have proper measures in place.”

Tickets for Grains & Grits are $65 online or $75 the day of the event and include live entertainment, whiskey, and food tastings.

