SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Wanted: the owner of a Colombian red tail boa.

The Sevier County Animal Care Center said the snake was found on the Newport Highway in a parking lot.

Columbian redtail Boa found in a parking lot on Newport Hwy. If this is your snake, please call the shelter 465-6300. Do I have any pet stores willing to let us use a heat lamp?? Posted by Sevier Animal Care Center on Monday, August 31, 2020

If this is your pet, you’re asked to call the shelter at 865-465-6300.

