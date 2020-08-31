How are East Tennessee buses keeping kids safe?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - You may have seen how your child’s school is keeping them safe inside the classroom, but what about on the bus?

WVLT News got an inside look at how bus operators are protecting students with JLL Transport LLC. John Llewellyn, the owner, said he and his drivers are doing what they can to make sure COVID-19 doesn’t spread on their buses.

For one, Llewellyn said drivers and students are required to wear masks while riding, and buses are sanitized twice per day--once in the morning and once in the afternoon. He added that, due to a lower number of students going to class, kids are able to social distance while riding.

Llewellyn said, “We started working on this, probably in June. We split some crowds up, thinking they’d be overcrowded. Now we put them back together to where we have a lot of distance on the bus.”

He told WVLT News that some buses have room for one child per seat, and each bus has hand sanitizer.

