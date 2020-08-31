Knoxville caregiver accused in TennCare fraud

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman employed as a non-medical caregiver for a Knoxville business was indicted after being accused of TennCare fraud and identity theft.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Lisa Odom was accused of falsifying timesheets and submitting them to TennCare for services she didn’t provide between January 2018 and March 2018 for three different clients in Claiborne County. Investigators said she also forged the initials of the clients on each fraudulent form she submitted to get reimbursed.

TBI said Odom was indicted Friday on three counts of TennCare fraud and three counts of identity theft. She was arrested Monday, August 31, and booked into Claiborne County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

