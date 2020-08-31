KPD issues 300 citations, two arrests amid school reopening

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knoxville Police Department issued citations and arrests amid the first week of school reopening last week.

According to KPD, 300 citations and two arrests were made last week during school enforcement zones.

“Please remain cautious when driving in and around school zones #SafetyFirst,” said KPD.

