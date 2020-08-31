KUB to resume service disconnections, $4M available in utility bill assistance

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Utility Board announced it will resume service disconnections in October.

In mid-March, KUB suspended disconnections for nonpayment to ensure customers facing financial difficulties had continued access to utility services regardless of their ability to pay.

After being suspended for seven months during the COVID-19 pandemic KUB will resume utility service disconnections for nonpayment beginning Monday, October 19.

“But even as we resume our normal billing operations, disconnecting our customers is the last thing we want to do,” said Gabriel Bolas, KUB President and CEO. “We want to make it as easy as possible for customers to stay in service, so we’re making some changes to help them.”

“People in our community may be experiencing difficulties paying bills for the very first time due to the effects of the pandemic and they may be unaware of all the agencies that can help them,” said Barbara Kelly, CAC Executive Director. “We encourage those in need to reach out so that we can guide them through the process and work together to get their needs met.”

KUB announced more than $4 million in financial assistance funds are available through community agencies to help residents who are unable to pay utility bills.

These funds will be distributed by the Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee (CAC), Project Help, and other local agencies. Information on how to apply for these funds, click here.

The customers who have fallen significantly behind on their payments will be automatically enrolled in a “generous repayment plan” which could allow as much as 15 months to repay overdue balances while utilities remain in service. KUB is also waiving late fees for these customers.

