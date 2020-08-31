Advertisement

55-year-old man accused of raping woman on Knoxville College campus

Parvin D. Harper /(KPD)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Knoxville officials said a man was arrested after he reportedly raped a woman on the Knoxville College campus.

Knoxville police responded to the incident at the closed college campus on Sunday, August 30, around 9:54 p.m. after a witness reported the incident.

According to reports, the witness saw the incident taking place and attempted to intervene. The witness told police the suspect Parvin D. Harper, 55, responded to him aggressively when he tried to stop the assault.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Harper sexually assaulting the victim. KPD officers said when they tried to take Harper into custody he resisted arrest.

The victim told police Harper approached her and made profane statements about sexually assaulting her. According to reports, Harper ignored the victim’s protests and sexually assaulted the victim.

Police said Harper’s assault only ceased when officers arrived on the scene and took him into custody.

Harper was arrested and faces charges of rape and resisting arrest.

