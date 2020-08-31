Advertisement

Medics see licenses suspended after ’dead’ woman found alive at Detroit funeral home

The state of Michigan suspended the licenses of two Detroit-area medics after a woman who was legally declared dead was found alive at a funeral home.
The family of 20-year-old Timesha Beauchamp, who was born with cerebral palsy and has always needed constant medical care, are shaken by the blunder that led to her being incorrectly declared dead.
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WVLT/CBS) - The state of Michigan suspended the licenses of two Detroit-area medics after a woman who was legally declared dead was found alive at a funeral home.

CBS reported that a crew was called to Timesha Beauchamp’s home Sunday where they said they tried to review the 20-year-old woman, who has cerebral palsy, but reportedly found no signs of life. They contacted a doctor who declared her dead over the phone, according to the city’s fire chief.

Officials said more than two hours later, Beauchamp was found breathing at James H. Cole funeral home in Detroit.

“They were about to embalm her, which is most frightening, had she not had her eyes open. ... The funeral home unzipping the body bag - literally - that’s what happened to Timesha, and seeing her alive with her eyes open,” the family’s lawyer, Geoffrey Fieger, told WXYZ-TV.

As of Friday, CBS reported that Beauchamp was in critical condition at a hospital. The paramedics and EMTS are on paid leave while the city investigates.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

