Memphis man accused of raping unconscious woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT/WREG) - Memphis police arrested a man accused of raping an unconscious woman on North Main Street.

WREG reported that Luther Walker was accused of raping a woman near Court Square. A witness told investigators he saw Walker trying to get the unconscious woman to perform oral sex. The witness reportedly ran the man off, but he returned and raped the victim, investigators said.

The witness told police he fought Walker, who eventually fled. He was taken into custody later after being identified by the witness and charged with aggravated rape.

WREG reported that the victim was taken to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.

