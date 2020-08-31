Missing Texas girl found inside 18-wheeler at Border Patrol checkpoint
Texas authorities say they have found a missing girl from Odessa.
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (WVLT/KOSA) -Texas authorities say they have found a missing girl from Odessa.
According to the U.S. Border Patrol in Laredo, the girl was found hidden in an 18-wheeler at an I-35 checkpoint.
KOSA reported the driver of the truck has now been taken into custody.
The identity of the girl has not been released.
Copyright 2020 WVLT via KOSA. All rights reserved.