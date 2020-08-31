Missing Texas girl found inside 18-wheeler at Border Patrol checkpoint.

ODESSA, Texas (WVLT/KOSA) -Texas authorities say they have found a missing girl from Odessa.

According to the U.S. Border Patrol in Laredo, the girl was found hidden in an 18-wheeler at an I-35 checkpoint.

KOSA reported the driver of the truck has now been taken into custody.

#USBP Laredo North agents locate a missing female juvenile concealed inside a tractor-truck at the I-35 checkpoint.... Posted by US Border Patrol Laredo Sector on Friday, August 28, 2020

The identity of the girl has not been released.

