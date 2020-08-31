More scattered storms again late today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have heavy rain and storms move through last night to the very early Monday morning hours, but we’ll catch some breaks at times today before some more rain and storms move through. This week comes with similar ups and downs in rain chances.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning comes with fog, mist, and drizzle developing behind last night’s soggy weather. You may want some extra time for the morning commute with wet streets for most of our area. We’re starting the day around 70 degrees.

We have some partly cloudy views at times today, but rain chances increase again later today. We have isolated pop-ups through the early afternoon, then it becomes more scattered this afternoon and peaks at a 60% coverage of our area this evening. The high is around 88 degrees this afternoon, but feels more like the mid 90s, thanks to high humidity.

Some more scattered rain and storms again Monday (WVLT)

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and storms, and becoming isolated by the Tuesday morning hours. The low will be around 70 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday is a steamy day, with isolated developing rain and storms. We have a 20% coverage of our area in pop-up downpours. The high will be around 89 degrees, and still feeling like the mid 90s.

Wednesday will be around 90 degrees, with a partly cloudy day. We’re watching for a few more showers and storms to developing mainly outlining the Valley, and isolated in the lower elevations.

It’s another 90 degree day on Thursday, with isolated downpours popping up. We’ll have some more rain and storms move through Thursday night, and then back off to spotty rain during the day Friday.

Mon AM 8-Day Forecast (WVLT)

